Blueger (lower body) will be back in the lineup against Washington on Wednesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Blueger will return to action following a 43-game stint on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury. The veteran center has reached the 20-point threshold in all but two of his seven previous NHL campaigns, but is unlikely to play enough games to get to that threshold this time around, especially considering he will be filling a bottom-six role.