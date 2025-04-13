Ovechkin (rest) will be in the lineup Sunday against Columbus, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Ovechkin didn't play in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Blue Jackets so that he could get a bit of rest ahead of the playoffs. He has 42 goals and 70 points in 62 appearances in 2024-25. Ethen Frank will be a healthy scratch due to Ovechkin's return.
