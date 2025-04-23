Alexeyev (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 against Montreal, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Alexeyev lost several teeth during Monday's Game 1, but he went to the dentist afterward and will wear a full face shield Wednesday if he's available. The 25-year-old blueliner logged 14:02 of ice time Monday and recorded three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating.
