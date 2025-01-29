Alexeyev was scratched for the 37th consecutive game in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Barring a number of injuries on the blue line, it doesn't look like Alexeyev will be getting into the lineup. The 25-year-old has made just five appearances this season. The Capitals may not want to lose the 2018 first-round pick on waivers, but the NHL's top team has avoided messing with a good thing on defense, leaving Alexeyev to stay with the big club with little chance to play.