Alexeyev was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Hershey on Thursday.
Alexeyev saw action in three minor-league games with the Bears, generating two helpers and a plus-5 rating. Even with his return to the NHL squad, minutes are going to be hard to come by for the 25-year-old blueliner barring an injury on the blue line. His last NHL appearance was Nov. 8 versus the Penguins, a game in which he logged just 12:43 of ice time.
