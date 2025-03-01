Alexeyev was reassigned to AHL Hershey on a conditioning loan Saturday.
Alexeyev has been a healthy scratch since Nov. 8, a span of 46 games. The Capitals will likely keep him in the minors for the full two weeks as the Bears play six times over the next 12 days. Alexeyev is a plus-4 with 10 blocked shots and six hits over five NHL games this season.
