Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Activated from injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Protas (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Friday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Protas will return after missing the last three games. He is having another fine season with 16 goals and 15 assists in 41 appearances, with only one assist coming via the power play as Protas averages only 39 seconds of playing time with the man advantage.
More News
-
Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Could return Friday•
-
Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Not playing Monday•
-
Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Game-time call•
-
Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Late scratch Saturday•