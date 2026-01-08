Protas (lower body) practiced in a regular jersey Thursday and could return to the lineup as early as Friday in Chicago, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Protas has missed the last three games, after getting hurt Jan. 1 versus Ottawa. Protas was hot prior to his injury, tallying four goals and adding five assists in a five-game scoring streak. Overall, the 25-year-old has 16 goals and 31 points over 41 appearances this season.