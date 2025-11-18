Protas provided an assist, put one shot on goal and blocked a shot in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Protas' primary helper on the team's opening goal ended a six-game point drought and a 10-game streak without an assist. Overall, the 24-year-old is up to six assists, 11 points and 40 shots on net through 19 games this season. He has taken a step back offensively so far, but after a 66-point campaign in 76 regular-season games a year ago, the young forward proved he can maintain high-level offensive production across a full season. Monday's game was a step in the right direction, but Protas currently lacks the top-level scoring pace needed to be rostered in standard fantasy league formats. However, he can be a solid waiver-wire target soon if he can start to string together points.