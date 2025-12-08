Protas scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Protas kept his point streak alive with the empty-netter. It's up to six games (four goals, two helpers), and he's gone plus-8 in that span. The 24-year-old forward continues to be an even-strength stud, racking up 18 of his 20 points at even strength -- he also has one assist each on the power play and while shorthanded. Protas has added 64 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating over 30 appearances this season.