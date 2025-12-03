Protas scored an empty-net goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Protas scored for the second game in a row, and he's earned three goals and four helpers over his last nine outings. The 24-year-old lost out on power-play time at the start of November, but he's found a groove once again at even strength, where he excelled during a breakout campaign in 2024-25. This year, he's at eight goals, 17 points, a plus-20 rating, 60 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 13 hits through 27 appearances.