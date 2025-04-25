Protas (foot) was deemed a possibility to play versus the Canadiens in Game 3 on Friday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Protas has been shelved for the Caps' last eight contests after suffering a laceration on the top of his foot. Even if the 24-year-old natural center is given the all-clear, he is far from a lock to suit up in Game 3 and could serve as a healthy scratch during the postseason.