Protas (foot) was deemed a possibility to play versus the Canadiens in Game 3 on Friday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Protas has been shelved for the Caps' last eight contests after suffering a laceration on the top of his foot. Even if the 24-year-old natural center is given the all-clear, he is far from a lock to suit up in Game 3 and could serve as a healthy scratch during the postseason.
