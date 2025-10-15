Protas scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 OT win over Tampa Bay.

It came late in the second. Connor McMichael chased and retrieved a dump in, and as he skated behind the Bolts' net he passed behind him to Protas, who wired a one-timer into the open left side of the net from low in the left circle. Protas leads the Caps in goals (three), and he's tied with Tom Wilson for the most points (five; four games). He also has 13 shots in that span. Last season was clearly not an anomaly.