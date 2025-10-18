Protas scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Protas continues to roll for the Capitals while seeing time in all situations. He's up to four goals, six points, 16 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over five appearances, including a goal in two straight games. The 24-year-old was one of the team's top even-strength forwards last year, and that kind of quality play doesn't disappear. Expect another strong year from Protas, though probably with a slightly lower shooting percentage than last season's 21.1 percent mark.