Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Lights lamp again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Protas scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Wild.
Protas continues to roll for the Capitals while seeing time in all situations. He's up to four goals, six points, 16 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over five appearances, including a goal in two straight games. The 24-year-old was one of the team's top even-strength forwards last year, and that kind of quality play doesn't disappear. Expect another strong year from Protas, though probably with a slightly lower shooting percentage than last season's 21.1 percent mark.
