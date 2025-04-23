Protas (foot) won't play Wednesday versus the Canadiens, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Protas was not officially ruled out prior to warmups, but he never seemed to have much of a chance to play Wednesday. He's still a possibility later in the first round, so keep an eye on his status once the series shifts to Montreal for Game 3 on Friday.
