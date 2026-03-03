Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Out for personal reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Protas will not play Tuesday versus the Mammoth for personal reasons, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Protas will have a few extra days to attend to the matter before the Capitals' next game, which is Saturday in Boston. Hendrix Lapierre should be in the lineup, while Connor McMichael will step into a second-line spot in Protas' absence.
