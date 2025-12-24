Protas had a goal and an assist in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Protas had put Washington back ahead 3-2 at 12:11 of the second period, scoring on a snap shot from the bottom of the left circle off a rebound. Protas has four points, including three goals, and eight shots in his last four games. He has picked up the offensive pace of late with 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in his last 19 games.