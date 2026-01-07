Protas (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Capitals on Wednesday, retroactive to Jan. 1.

Protas has already missed Washington's last two games due to his lower-body injury, so his placement on injured reserve shouldn't have a significant impact on his return timetable. He'll be unavailable for Wednesday's matchup against Dallas, but he was on the ice for the Capitals' morning skate, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, signaling that he could return to game action sooner rather than later. Brett Leason was recalled from AHL Hershey in a corresponding move Wednesday to provide additional depth in Protas' absence.