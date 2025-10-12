Protas scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Islanders.

Protas helped cement the Capitals' 1-0 lead with a goal of his own in the latter stages of the first period. He then further helped solidify the lead with a secondary assist on Ryan Leonard's goal before scoring an unassisted goal for his second of the night. Across his first two games of the new campaign, Protas has four points and eight shots on goal. The 24-year-old is picking up where he left off last season as one of the breakout players of the year. Fresh off a 30-goal, 66-point year, Protas will aim for new heights in fantasy while skating in the dangerous Capitals' top six. Considering his category coverage, ice time, and power play usage, he should be rostered in all fantasy formats and is on pace for another great year out of the gate.