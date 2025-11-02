Protas scored a goal and put two shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.

Protas ended a three-game point drought Saturday with a twine finder less than two and a half minutes into regulation. Overall, the 24-year-old forward is up to five goals, 10 points and 28 shots on goal in 12 appearances this season. After a 66-point outburst in 76 regular-season games last season, Protas continues to prove that he can be a reliable source of offense for the Capitals. While his category coverage isn't the strongest, his offensive capabilities, along with an uptick in power-play time this season, make him a good option in most fantasy formats.