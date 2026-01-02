Protas scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Protas took a bit of a beating Thursday, briefly leaving the game after going feet-first into the board in the first period. He also took a hack around the ankle later in the contest, but he was able to finish it despite the physical toll limiting him to 14:55 of ice time. Protas has four goals and five assists during a five-game point streak, and he's up to 16 goals, 31 points, 89 shots on net and a plus-21 rating over 41 appearances at the halfway mark of the Capitals' season.