Protas scored a goal on five shots on net and added two assists, a hit and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

All three points came in regulation, as Protas continues to build momentum heading into the new year. The 24-year-old has found the back of the net in four of the last five games, and through 12 contests in December he's delivered seven goals and 11 points.