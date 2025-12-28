Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Three points in New Jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Protas scored a goal on five shots on net and added two assists, a hit and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.
All three points came in regulation, as Protas continues to build momentum heading into the new year. The 24-year-old has found the back of the net in four of the last five games, and through 12 contests in December he's delivered seven goals and 11 points.
