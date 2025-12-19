Protas scored a goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over Toronto.

Protas put the Caps up 1-0 in the first period with a tip-in. It was his 11th goal of the season, and it stood as the game winner. The big man has 21 points and a remarkable plus-22 rating in 34 games. Protas is on a 50-point pace, but a few multi-point outings could get him back closer to last season's 66 points. His last multi-pointer came almost two months ago when he put up two helpers against Seattle on Oct. 21.