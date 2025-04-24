Protas (foot) will join the Capitals on the road for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday, respectively, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Protas' return is far from guaranteed -- he may just be traveling in order to skate with the team -- but it's certainly a step in the right direction. The 24-year-old center has missed the Caps' last eight contests due to his foot injury. Prior to getting hurt, the Belarusian was rolling offensively with 16 points in his last 16 outings, including a pair of shorthanded goals.