Stevenson turned aside 19 of 22 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Stevenson's first outing began on the wrong foot, as he allowed three consecutive goals inside the opening 24 minutes. From that point, he helped turn the game around as Washington's offense came to life to steal the win from their division rival. The 26-year-old netminder was called into action for the first time this season with Logan Thompson (upper body) and Charlie Lindgren (lower body) sidelined with respective injuries. Saturday's win was the first of Stevenson's career after losing his only other NHL start a season ago. His fantasy value will depend on Thompson's availability, as the Capitals' starting netminder is listed as day-to-day. With Lindgren's move to injured reserve, Stevenson could make a couple of appearances before the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics. If Thompson can't go for Washington's home clash with the Islanders on Monday, Stevenson will likely get the nod.