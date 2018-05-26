Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Spotted at practice Saturday

Smith-Pelley (undisclosed) returned to practice Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

This information was disclosed at the onset of the practice session, so it'll be interesting to see how Smith-Pelley holds up. The Capitals will take on the Golden Knights for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday.

