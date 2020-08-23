Samsonov (undisclosed) will be evaluated in early September, and general manager Brian MacLellan said he "should be ready for camp," Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov suffered an undisclosed injury during the pause and has been getting treatment for over six weeks. The Capitals will re-evaluate the 23-year-old goaltender at the eight-week mark, which lands sometime in early September. The timeline for the 2020-21 season is still up in the air, but Samsonov is slated to be the No. 1 goalie if Braden Holtby isn't re-signed.