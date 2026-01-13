Chychrun (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with Montreal, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Chychrun didn't participate in power-play rushes but also didn't stay on the ice after practice, so it's hard to read between the lines here. Prior to missing Sunday's clash with the Predators, the 27-year-old defenseman was stuck in a seven-game goal drought during which he produced three assists, 19 shots and 11 blocks.