Chychrun scored a goal on three shots on goal, delivered two hits and held a plus-1 rating during his 23:19 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Chychrun found the back of the net for the second time in three games Sunday, now up to five points in six games this season. This is despite no production on the power play thus far which is surely going to change given his pedigree of success with the man-advantage in his career.