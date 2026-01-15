Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Returning to action Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun (illness) is available for Thursday's game against San Jose, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Chychrun missed the last two games due to an illness, but he's been cleared to return for Thursday's home matchup. Over his eight appearances leading up to his absence, he recorded a goal, three assists, 13 blocked shots, four hits and four PIM while averaging 23:18 of ice time.
