Chychrun registered an assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Chychrun got on the scoresheet for the third game in a row (one goal, two assists). The defenseman helped out on a Pierre-Luc Dubois tally in the second period. Chychrun has run a little streaky over the last month or so, but he's still a quality blueliner in fantasy. He's up to 42 points in 60 appearances, good for a new career-best scoring total. He's added 145 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating while filling a top-four role for the Capitals.