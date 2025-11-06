Chychrun picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

The blueliner had a hand in each of the Capitals' first three goals, including Alex Ovechkin's 900th career tally early in the second period. It was Chychrun's first multi-point performance since Oct. 11, but he's had a productive start to his second season in Washington with three goals and 10 points in 13 games.