Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Two more helpers Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chychrun pocketed two assists with three blocked shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Oilers.
The 27-year-old blueliner extended his point streak to five games with his first multi-point performance since Nov. 5. Chychrun has taken his game to another level in his second season with Washington, and through 20 contests he's delivered four goals and 16 points, putting him on pace to blow past the career-best 47 points he produced in 2024-25.
