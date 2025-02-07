Chychrun scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win against Philadelphia.

Chychrun scored the winner at 12:05 of the third period on a snap shot from the left face-off circle. It was his 14th which moves him into a tie with Quinn Hughes for third overall for NHL defenders. The goal was Chychrun's first in eight games. That's the longest goal drought for the hard-shooting defender this season, but it shouldn't come as a surprise. Some regression was expected for Chychrun, who has been scoring at a 12.7 percent success rate, -- that's significantly higher than his career 7.3 percent. Still, he's a solid fantasy play. His 34 points (49 games) put him in the top-15 in the NHL.