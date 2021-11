Carlson produced two assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

Carlson set up both of Garnet Hathaway's goals in a span of 2:12 late in the third period. With five helpers in his last three games, Carlson is starting to pile up points again. The American blueliner has three goals, 11 assists, 35 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 17 contests this season.