Carlson scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Carlson was able to find the empty cage from his own zone to seal the Capitals' win. The 36-year-old blueliner was excellent in January with a goal and 14 assists over 16 outings, and it looks like his momentum has carried over to February. For the season, he has produced 10 goals, 45 points, 109 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 54 appearances.