Carlson (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Columbus on Sunday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Carlson was on the ice with the team's expected scratches Sunday morning, which may not bode well for his availability, but it doesn't necessarily rule out a return to the lineup. He has amassed six goals, 23 points, 59 shots on net and 38 blocked shots through 26 appearances this season. If Carlson plays following a two-game absence, Declan Chisholm will probably be a healthy scratch versus the Blue Jackets on Sunday.