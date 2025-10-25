Carlson scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Carlson is riding a five-game point streak, which includes both of his goals and four of his five assists so far this season. The 35-year-old defenseman doesn't look to be slowing down in his 17th campaign, which is great news for his fantasy managers, who have come to expect a 50-point floor from the defenseman. Carlson has added 22 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over eight appearances in 2025-26, but it's the offense that keeps him a staple in fantasy lineups.