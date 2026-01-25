Carlson logged a pair of assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Carlson continues to roll in January. He has five helpers over his last three games and a total of one goal and 13 assists in his last 11 outings. For the season, the 36-year-old defenseman is up to nine goals, 34 assists, 102 shots on net, 70 blocks, 24 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 49 appearances in his usual top-four role.