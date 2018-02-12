Capitals' John Carlson: Records two power-play points
Carlson posted a pair of power-play assists in a 5-4 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.
With both assists, Carlson now has 17 helpers on the man advantage, which ties a career best. He is also one power-play goal shy of another career high. Behind the best season he's ever had on the man advantage, Carlson has nine goals and 44 points. If he continues this pace, he could set career bests in both of those categories as well.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Two more helpers Wednesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Enjoying three-game point streak•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Posting banner year despite All-Star snub•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Notches two helpers in win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Midseason Norris fave•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...