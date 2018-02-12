Capitals' John Carlson: Records two power-play points

Carlson posted a pair of power-play assists in a 5-4 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.

With both assists, Carlson now has 17 helpers on the man advantage, which ties a career best. He is also one power-play goal shy of another career high. Behind the best season he's ever had on the man advantage, Carlson has nine goals and 44 points. If he continues this pace, he could set career bests in both of those categories as well.