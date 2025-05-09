Carlson scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes on Thursday in Game 2.
His goal stood as the winner. Carlson beat Frederik Andersen with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-slot pass from Tom Wilson at 1:54 of the third frame. It was his first goal of the 2024-25 playoffs. Carlson is riding a three-game, three-point scoring streak (one goal, two assists) with 10 shots and a plus-8 rating.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in back-to-back games•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Expected to return for Game 1•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Still out Thursday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Not playing again Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Sitting out Sunday•