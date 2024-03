Phillips was loaned to AHL Hershey on Sunday.

Phillips was among the scratches for Sunday's matchup versus Winnipeg before his demotion to the minors. He has one goal, four assists, 21 shots on net and 15 blocked shots in 31 NHL appearances this season between Washington and Pittsburgh. If Sonny Milano (upper body), who was hurt in Sunday's contest, misses additional action, Phillips could be brought back up by the Capitals