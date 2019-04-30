The Capitals placed Kammerer on unconditional waivers Tuesday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

The Capitals are at the limit for standard player contracts in the organization heading into what is likely to be a busy summer and Kammerer has been given his walking papers as a result. The German winger tallied four goals and 13 points in 33 games with AHL Hershey during the 2018-19 season.