Kammerer signed a two-year contract with Dusseldorfer EG (DEL) on Friday.

Kammerer rejoins the club following a one-year stint in the AHL with Hershey. The winger notched four goals and nine helpers in 33 appearances, which wasn't enough to earn him a call-up from the Capitals. Washington previously placed the 22-year-old on unconditional waivers in order to effect his release and allow him to return to his native Germany. While certainly not out of the question given his age, it seems unlikely Kammerer will give North America another shot.