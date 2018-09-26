Copley steered away all 42 shots in a 4-0 preseason win over the Blues.

Copley had a rough showing in his last preseason game, allowing four goals on 24 shots. This time around was much different, and it was against legit NHL talent, since the Blues played a squad that looks nearly identical to their projected Opening Night roster. The Capitals still have two more preseason games for Copley to solidify himself as Braden Holtby's backup.

