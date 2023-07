Sutter inked a one-year, two-way contract with Washington on Tuesday.

Sutter earned five goals, 12 points and 56 PIM in 69 games with AHL Hershey last season. He also picked up two goals and four assists over 20 contests during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The 23-year-old forward will probably start the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.