Leonard scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 7-4 win over Anaheim.

Both points came in the second period, as Leonard potted Washington's third goal before having a hand in Justin Sourdif's third of the night. Leonard has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, and over seven contests since returning from a shoulder injury he's picked up two goals and seven points while skating on the Caps' second line at even strength, and first power-play unit.