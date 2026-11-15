Leonard scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Devils.

The 21-year-old winger gave the Capitals a brief 2-1 lead in the first period and helped set up the team's final goal, an Ilya Protas power-play tally early in the third period that made the score 5-4. Leonard has gotten onto the scoresheet in four of the last five games, and on the season he's collected seven goals and 14 points in 18 contests while adding 48 shots on net, 31 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating.