Wilson scored a goal on two shots, added two assists, logged two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Wilson's line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alex Tuch was the driving force on offense. The Capitals won't have to lean on any one line this year, but this trio could be the team's most productive in fantasy since all three players can add physicality. Wilson is up to one goal, three assists, four shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over three outings this season.