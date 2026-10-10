Wilson scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. He also added three hits.

Wilson put the finishing touches on Washington's victory with an empty-net goal at 19:59 of the third period, scoring off an assist from Vincent Desharnais. The physical winger also registered three hits, and although his goal came as the Rangers pressed for an equalizer, Wilson is enjoying a solid start to the season. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in his first four appearances of the 2026-27 campaign while entrenched in a top-six role and in the top power-play unit. That role will keep him in a potentially productive spot in most contests.